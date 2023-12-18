Suara.com – General Treasurer of the DPP PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Olly Dondokambey recounted the moment when the 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia who was also the General Chair of the DPP PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Megawati Soekarnoputri and her entourage met Pope Francis. According to him, the meeting was warm.

The meeting between Megawati and Pope Francis took place at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican on Monday (18/12/2023) afternoon local time.

Olly Dondokambey also accompanied Megawati in the meeting with Pope Francis. Then, there was also Indonesia's Extraordinary Plenipotentiary Ambassador to the Holy See of the Vatican, Michael Trias Kuncahyono, Chair of the PDIP DPP who is also Chair of the DPR RI, Puan Maharani, and Chair of the PDIP DPP for Legal Affairs, Yasonna Laoly who also accompanied him.

During the meeting, which lasted approximately 15 minutes, Olly said that Pope Francis was sitting in front of Megawati's group.

Pope Francis also opened with thanks for the Indonesian delegation's visit to the Vatican. Of course, the leader of the world's Catholics spoke in Spanish.

Member of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See, Father Markus Solo Kewuta SVD, also had the opportunity to act as a translator at the meeting.

“Communication was very good, coincidentally Father Markus and Pope Francis expressed their gratitude for the visit from the Indonesian delegation to the Vatican,” said Olly after the meeting.

“It seems that Pope Francis is very welcoming to the presence of Mrs. Mega and her entourage,” he continued.

Fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri and Pope Francis at the Apostolic Palace, Vatican, Monday (18/12/2023). (Doc. PDIP DPP)

The Governor of North Sulawesi (Sulut) also admitted that he did not expect that Pope Francis and Megawati's communication would be warm and smooth.

The reason is, he suspects that the age factor will influence Pope Francis in dialogue and communicating with his interlocutors. However, this was refuted when he witnessed the conversation between Pope Francis and Megawati directly.

“I think your communication with Pope Francis is very connected. I thought that because he was old, the Pope was not communicating well. “But it turns out it's connected, very connected,” he said.

“Pope Francis answered what Mrs. Mega said smoothly, likewise what Mrs. Mega said to Pope Francis was answered very smoothly,” he added.

Meanwhile, Olly said that the communication between Megawati and Pope Francis discussed the situation and conditions of the world, where wars are currently taking place everywhere and related to the global crisis regarding the environment.

Furthermore, he said that Megawati received two books by Pope Francis. Where, books one and two tell about the global situation that is occurring, including war and climate change.

“Well, the book was given directly by Pope Francis. “Incidentally, the five of us were given those two books,” he said.

“Pope Francis also asked that the (messages) in the book be circulated everywhere, about the existing situation and conditions, with what Pope Francis wrote,” he explained.

Olly also praised the figure of Pope Francis, who he considered to be very humble and warm. Especially when Megawati and her entourage took photos together.

In fact, he told of the moment Puan Maharani took a selfie with Pope Francis at the end of the meeting.

“Finally, Mbak Puan also asked Pope Francis for a selfie. The Pope is also willing and welcoming. He even said, 'oh yes, young people usually want to take selfies'. “That's roughly the atmosphere inside,” said Olly.

Previously it was reported that Megawati, in her capacity as the jury for the Zayed Award, met with Pope Francis to have a dialogue regarding the judging of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity or Zayed Award for Human Fraternity 2024.

Where, Megawati was one of the judges along with five world figures in the event.