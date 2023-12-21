Ben Stiller has not been idle these years, but he was missed as the protagonist in a film.

Many actors They need to take a break from the stress of Hollywood and, although they do not separate themselves from the routine of the industry at all, they stop appearing in films as protagonists. Curiously, the couple who owns Something happens with Mary have had their respective sabbatical periods. Cameron Diaz is ready to get back into the ring and now Ben Stiller is joining the party.

It won't be in the same movie, yes. As reported by Deadline, Ben Stiller will once again star in a comedy for the first time in six years: the last time was in What happened to Brad?.

Although it is true that we have had him as a supporting role and in cameos in films like Hubie's Halloween or in series like Arrested DevelopmentBen Stiller has been busier behind the camera through his production company.

And perfect for us, because that has contributed to the emergence of a series like Severance, one of those science fiction gems on Apple TV+ that, if you haven't seen yet, you should.

Ben Stiller's return to the ring

As we go, Ben Stiller is ready to star Nutcrackers (Snowcracker), the new comedy by the director of The Exorcist: Believer, David Gordon Green.

The film revolves around Stiller's character Mike, a man who reluctantly travels to Ohio to take care of his four nephews after their parents are killed in a car accident.

What seemed like three days to find the little ones a foster home turns into weeks of chaotic country life, as Mike realizes that he doesn't have to find a home for his nephews, because they will. They have found him.

That Ben Stiller returns to the movies as the protagonist is always good news, but don't leave aside that second season of Separation that people wait like May water.