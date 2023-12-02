The demand for commercial aircraft has grown enormously in recent decades. Airbus delivered just over 300 aircraft per year in 2003, according to Statista data. By 2012, however, the number of orders to be filled had grown to approximately 600 units. The European company, which is one of the most important in the industry, was facing an enormous challenge at that time: quickly increase your production.

Avoiding delivery delays allowed it to better position itself in a market where its main competitor is Boeing, the American aerospace giant. If aircraft do not reach customers on time, they may decide to choose another manufacturer for future orders and even cancel current orders. Airbus wanted to avoid this scenario and, although it had optimized its production line, it had a major logistical problem.

The plane necessary to build other planes

Its five original Airbus Beluga cargo planes could not efficiently transport all the aircraft parts from one end of the continent to the other. Let us remember that, Airbus aircraft are typically assembled in Toulouse, France, but many parts, including the wings, come from elsewhere. Before thinking about building a new aircraft, as FlightGlobal points out, Airbus considered using the Antonov An-225, sadly destroyed in the Ukrainian war.

The problem was that the An-225, despite being considered the largest aircraft in the world, had a cargo hold that was too narrow. With this option ruled out, they evaluated the possibility of turning to their main competitor and requesting their transportation services with the Boeing Dreamlifter, a 747-400 modified to become a true beast of air transport. This option was also left aside. What was left then? Build your own airplaneafter all this is your main business (and skill).

Now, building an airplane from scratch is a very complex task that can take years to complete, in addition to requiring a huge budget and research. In this sense. Airbus didn’t have that luxury either. He needed a cargo plane large enough to carry two wings of an Airbus A350 at the same time. As Airbus itself states, the company decided to build the new aircraft on an existing platform, that of the A330.





With that decision, Airbus had just saved itself a good part of the problems in one fell swoop. The A330 platform had been dominating the skies since the early 1990s. Furthermore, one of its most reliable proposals. The engineers’ idea was, literally, cut the plane in half. While the lower part retained the original fuselage, the upper part received new panels that gave shape to a huge cargo hold and gave the plane a whale-like appearance. The Airbus BelugaXL project formally began in 2014.





The new plane took shape thanks to the joint effort of teams spread across different parts of the continent. According to Aerospace Technology, the nose, cockpit and main cargo doors were built by Stelia Aerospace in France. Deharde Aerospace in Germany was responsible for the upper fuselage. Aernnova Aeroestructuras, in Spain, developed the rear upper panels and vertical stabilizer. Rolls-Royce sent the two Trent 700 turbofan engines from the United Kingdom.

All the parts arrived at the company’s main facilities in Toulouse. Thousands of workers were waiting there ready to assemble the plane. Furthermore, it was the nerve center of the project to which nearly a thousand company engineers from different parts of the world had been summoned. By October 2017, according to an official press release, 75% of the assembly tasks were completed and the mechanical and electrical systems had been integrated. Construction was progressing at a good pace.





At the beginning of 2019 in Beluga it was ready for its first tests. After installing the engines, engineers tested the aircraft on the ground for months and trained pilots in simulators. Finally, On July 19 he flew for the first time before the watchful eyes of the thousands of people who had participated in the project, Airbus managers and the international press. The joint work of French, Spanish, German, British and people of other nationalities had just become a reality.

The result has become a huge transport plane whose empty weight is 127 tons. The BelugaXL, which has a length of 63.1 meters and a height of 18.9 meters, can carry a maximum of 51 tons and has a range of 4,000 kilometers. The aircraft, which is operated by two pilots, has been part of Airbus Transport since January 9, 2020. Under this company it transports aviation parts between its plants located in different parts of Europe.

