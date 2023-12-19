From the emergency caused by Gonzalez's injury to the success against Verona, here's how the Viola found a new way to aim for Europe

Without Nico Gonzalez, it is possible. At least in terms of results: the Viola remained clinging to the top areas of the table, i.e. the Europa League with a view to the Champions League, in fifth place co-owned with Napoli. Then, the performance deserves a completely different chapter. Fiorentina scored three points against Verona and showed its alternative face, the one that has remained obscure until now: winning, leaving the game to the opponents and almost without creating opportunities. What made the difference this time, however, was concreteness. Returning to the words of Vincenzo Italiano after the match, who said: “If the highest quality players are missing, our difficulties must be understood”, it is clear that Gonzalez must be added to the absence of Bonaventura (called up but not used due to ailments various) and Arthur's start on the bench, who changed the face of the game when he came on in the second half.

new protagonists

The Brazilian midfielder is the man Fiorentina can rely on when the other quality players are out or on half-service. He was left out of the list for the match in Budapest against Ferencvaros because he wasn't in perfect condition and, for the same reason, yesterday against Verona he wasn't a starter, but he was inserted at half-time and made the difference . Marco Baroni, Hellas coach, said at the end of the match that not even a rifle would have been enough to stop him, in the same minutes in which the Fiorentina coach stated that “the midfielder has 3% of his chances”. Who knows what he will be able to guarantee when he is in top condition. The former Juventus player is certainly a certainty for the present (16 appearances out of 16 in the league), while there is another player who can ultimately be a launching pad and that is Beltran. The Argentine striker yesterday scored his second goal in Serie A, his first from open play, and at the end he spoke of a “unique sensation”. The fans instead hope that this joy can be repeated many more times and that the number 9 will begin to score in bursts, after being unblocked. With Verona he started as an attacking midfielder behind Nzola, but the new tactical experiment was shelved already at half-time, with Nzola substitute and Beltran moved to centre-forward where he seems to be performing at his best.

new road

Talking about “short muzzle”, a concept inspired by Juventus, is not very popular in Florence, yet both the goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano and the sporting director Daniele Pradé in the 90th minute referred to this methodology which for Fiorentina, forced to have less quality on the pitch, could become a new resource. He is not in the Italian team's ropes, but in case of need, every solution is valid to try to remain attached to a European placing. After all, without Gonzalez, Fiorentina had already won in Udine and at home against Salernitana and can hope to do the same in the next two months, starting in Monza next Friday. The vice-Nico is Ikoné in whom Italiano continues to trust but from whom he asks for immediate answers. Otherwise we will need to intervene urgently on the market.

