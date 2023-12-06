The Last of Us actress confesses that she would be interested in a character from the DC Universe.

Bella Ramsey is the actress who currently plays the character of Ellie in the series HBO, The Last of Us. Now, the actress has shown her interest in taking on a role very similar to Joker of DC. Recently, Bella Ramsey talked about the characters he would look for after season 2 of The Last of Us. The actress explained that she had not yet played a villain and that it was something that caught her attention. She was referring to a really interesting, intricate and complex villain. The interview ended up leading to talking about the Jokerwhich has terrorized Batman in the DC Universe.

Bella Ramsey explained that someone like Joker It would be something that fits what I was looking for. He also noted that they would be interested in playing a character like Hannibal Lecter. Before Bella Ramsey achieve greater recognition for work in The Last of Usthe actress was known for playing the young Lyanna Mormont in the acclaimed HBO fantasy series, Game of Thrones.

In February 2021, Bella Ramsey was cast in the lead role of Ellie in The Last of Usan eponymous adaptation of the video game that was released in 2013. The series landed in HBO in January 2023, receiving good scores from critics and fans of the video game. Because of his actions, Bella Ramsey was nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Drama Series in the Premios Emmy.

On the other hand, the Joker has been one of the characters that has had the most adaptations. A total of six names put on makeup to delve into the mind of this sociopath linked to the life of Batman: Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger, Jared Leto, Joaquin Phoenix y Barry Keoghan. With the exception of Jared Leto’s controversial portrayal of the villain, virtually all interpretations of the Joker They were acclaimed by experts and fans. Beyond that, the respective actions of Ledger y Phoenix as Joker led them to win an Oscar for acting.

It is possible that Bella Ramsey is very far from assuming the role of someone like Jokerbut who knows, maybe become someone like Harley Quinn motivated her in the same way.

