Bella Ramsey

Actress Bella Ramsey explains details of her film career and how she feels about starting out in the industry so young.

Bella Ramsey, known for her iconic roles as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones and Ellie Williams in The Last of Us recently revealed a little-known side to life as a child actress. Although her performances have been applauded and her characters are iconic, she shared revealing details about the less rewarding aspects of her experience.

In a surprising revelation, Bella Ramsey opened her heart and admitted that one of the most difficult aspects of being a child actor was feeling “sponsored” on set during her time on Game of Thrones.

These are his words.

“Being a child actress, I didn't like the separation. What she hated most was being sponsored. I didn't like the fact that I could only be on set for a certain amount of time, and I had to go do tutoring. “I understand why hour protections for child actors are phenomenally important, but I hated feeling like I was lesser or separate from the adult cast.” Bella Ramsey says.

“I wasn't intimidated by going on a set with a load of people twice, three times my age. As I've gotten older, I've learned that I have the autonomy to advocate for myself and other younger people I work with now. I want to allow them to advocate for themselves the way people older than me taught me to advocate for myself!”

Ramsey also noted how crucial his neurodivergence is to work on set, adding, “It's just a part of me and it's incredibly helpful in terms of acting. One of my things is that I have crazy levels of visual perception compared to all other things. I've been seeing people and absorbing everything since I was very young. All of these characters that I play, there's an element of them that's already inside me because I've seen someone be that before.”

The Last of us

Ramsey will return as Ellie in the upcoming second season of HBO Max's The Last of Us. The streaming platform where you can also watch Game of Thrones.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.