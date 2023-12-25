Denpasar Voice – After holding a seven-month event for Bella Bonita, Denny Caknan revealed his promise to his wife.

Denny Caknan and Bella Bonita's household is currently experiencing happiness, because soon they will be blessed with a baby.

In this case, Denny Caknan also expressed his promise to his wife, whom he considered an empress in his heart.

This can be seen in one of his latest uploads, on Saturday, December 23 2023.

“In this location, Radius not far from where I took my first breath, a man who is full of flaws will make you empress in a place that I made myself,” wrote this man who works as a singer.

Not only that, he also promised to always strive for happiness for his wife and children in the future.

So with this, Denny Caknan explained that he hoped that Bella Bonita could always be by his side.

“Keep in my arms @bellabonita_r.a,” he added.

This upload also received various comments from netizens, especially praise for Denny Caknan, who was considered to have a romantic nature.

In fact, quite a few people also prayed that this couple could survive until death do them part.

“Hihi gemass what he said really hit the netijenn read it wow don't pretend you didn't see it,” wrote the account @monikaresti10

“The caption is so sweet, it's like a young coconut ice cream when it's hot,” wrote the @dc_okt account

It is known that Denny Caknan and Bella Bonita were officially married on July 7 2023. (*/Dinda)