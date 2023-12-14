Believe it or not, our current Highway Code dates back to 1975. Like everything from 1975, however, a lot has changed since then and that especially applies to traffic, just look at all the new technology that graces the streets these days. So it's high time for some freshening up, and the Highway Code will receive that as a gift for its 50th anniversary.

Car no longer central

For this refresher work, the Ministry of Mobility based itself on five pillars: giving all road users their rightful place, promoting active mobility, strengthening road safety, ensuring clarity, coherence and readability and a modern code in line with the times. In other words, the aim is not only to optimize the traffic rules themselves but also to display them in a clearer, more modern way in its new environment.

Now look away for a moment, car fanatic, but we have known for a long time now that the car is no longer always central in this new environment. You also notice this in the Public Road Code, where only a limited number of adjustments are actually aimed at motorists. This puts an end to alternating parking, where you have to park on one side of the road for the first half of the month and on the other side of the road for the second half. Furthermore, from now on, a passenger in a car can also be fined for not wearing a seat belt, it is prohibited to stop on tram or bus lanes and you may only use such a bus lane to turn from the point where the full line is interrupted. Finally, there are a few warning signs.

More space for cyclists and pedestrians

We see more changes for pedestrians and cyclists. From now on, they may cross intersections diagonally when a green traffic light with arrows in a square indicates this. There will also be a new traffic sign to indicate that cyclists may ignore a red light to turn, and cyclists will soon be officially allowed to overtake slow-moving rows of cars. Pedestrians must be given 1 meter in built-up areas and 1.5 meters of space outside built-up areas when they are overtaken. Groups of pedestrians will soon either all have to wear a fluorescent vest in the dark, or the front and rear pedestrians will have to be illuminated. Finally, there will be a square sign to indicate that the use of a cycle path is optional, next to the round mandatory sign.

Of course, this does not yet mean that we have covered all road users. Speed ​​pedelec riders, for example, will soon be allowed to enter pedestrian zones and play streets on the condition that they drive at walking pace. Class B mopeds are required to use the roadway when a speed limit of 50 km/h applies. Finally, motorcycles are also allowed to overtake slow-moving lines of cars, just like using the rescue lane in a traffic jam – things that were already permitted but not yet officially described.

More inclusive and diverse

In addition, the Public Road Code will also become a bit more inclusive than the old Highway Code, because we have also learned a lot in that area since 1975. Gender neutrality, for example, is making an appearance in the world of traffic signs where you should no longer see a difference. between male or female figures. Furthermore, it is prohibited not only to park but also to stand still in parking spaces for people with disabilities or on guide tiles for the blind. Finally, a number of traffic signs will become easier to read and there will also be icons for cargo bikes and shared scooters, for example.

The new Public Road Code will soon be submitted to the Council of State for a final recommendation, and publication in the Official Gazette will follow in the middle of next year. Afterwards, they should come into effect in the autumn of 2025.