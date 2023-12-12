Suara.com – Ivan Gunawan’s name was in the spotlight after Adiba Khanza’s wedding dress design became a topic of conversation. Not a few people praised Ivan Gunawan for designing such a unique wedding dress.

Ivan Gunawan himself is currently known as one of the famous designers in Indonesia. His boutique has also become one of the high-class boutiques often visited by celebrities.

But apparently behind his success, there were many twists and turns in Ivan Gunawan’s journey. In a podcast uploaded to the Youtube channel Diary Rintisan by Finfolk, Ivan Gunawan tells of his struggle to create a boutique.

Apparently, the boutique he owns was obtained from the results of his hard work saving all the income he got from filming.

“So actually, for example, if I run a boutique business, I won’t be able to get all kinds of business from parents, no. “First, from my savings from TV,” said Ivan Gunawan, quoted by Suara.comm, Tuesday (12/12/2023).

Ivan Gunawan said that at that time he was filming a soap opera at a television station. He earned an income of 5 million. With this income, he doesn’t spend much on snacks or buying things.

However, he saved his income and spent it on various fabrics. From this cloth, he tried making clothes and pursued his career as a designer.

“At that time, in 2004, 2005, I was filming on SCTV, my salary for one episode was already one million, that was stripping. If every Friday we get a check for 5 million, that means the honorarium is 5 million. So from there, if you don’t have snacks, you don’t get carried away, you can collect 5 million, 5 million, 5 million. “Until I can raise the capital to buy cloth, make clothes, it’s like that,” he said.

The peak of her career and having her own boutique was Rossa’s wedding. In 2004, Ivan Gunawan was asked to make Rossa and Surendro Prasetyo alias Yoyok’s wedding dress.

The price of his clothing designs was quite expensive, so Ivan Gunawan was finally able to rent a house to use as a boutique.

“The peak in 2004 was Rossa’s wedding, so she made a pair of wedding dresses, at that time I sold them for 30 million, so I used the money to rent a house for a boutique,” he continued.

Meanwhile, he saved the rest of his filming money to carry out various renovations and other needs for his boutique. From his struggle, Ivan Gunawan finally succeeded in becoming a famous designer to this day.

“So the boutique rent came from Rossa and Yoyok’s wedding money, the rest went to renovations and everything came from the shooting money,” he concluded.