Suara.com – The case of the deaths of four underage children who were lined up on mattresses in a rented house in Jagakarsa is in the spotlight. The reason, it is strongly suspected, was that the four of them were killed by their own father, Panca (40).

When the incident occurred, Panca was the only one who survived, even though he was covered in blood from a wound on his arm, and a knife was still stuck in Panca’s body.

Meanwhile, Panca’s wife, D, is undergoing treatment at the hospital. D is said to be a victim of domestic violence (KDRT) committed by Panca.

Based on information from the Head of RT 03, Yakub, Panca and his wife D, were involved in an argument which led to allegations of abuse on Saturday (2/12/2023).

Residents were shocked by the discovery of the bodies of 4 minors lined up on mattresses in a rented room on Jalan Kebagusan Raya, Jagakarsa, South Jakarta. (X.com)

Jacob revealed that the couple was separated by local residents. At that time, D’s nose was also seen bleeding.

“At first there was a commotion, on Saturday there was a quarrel between husband and wife, there was mediation, the wife was at home, the husband came to me,” said Yakub, Wednesday (6/12/2023).

“His wife had blood coming out of her nose, so she was taken to hospital. “When they were taken to the hospital, it was their child and her husband,” added Yakub.

Jacob added that Panca’s fight with his wife didn’t just happen once. This is the second time the argument has caught the attention of neighbors.

“This is the second time we’ve had an argument, the last one was Saturday,” explained Yakub.

Jacob continued, from Panca’s statement, his fight with D was because there was another dream man in D’s heart. So he became jealous and it ended in a fight.

“Jealous, if her husband says his wife is cheating,” explained Yakub.

Message for Mother

The police found the words ‘Satisfied Bunda Tx For All’ allegedly using blood at the crime scene (TKP) of the murder of 4 minors on Jalan Kebagusan Raya, Jagakarsa, South Jakarta. (IST)

Before choosing to attempt suicide, Panca wrote a message to his wife, D.

He wrote the message on the floor using red ink similar to blood.

“Satisfied Mother, Tx For All,” wrote the message.

However, until now the police are still analyzing the writing.

South Jakarta Metro Police Chief, Police Commissioner Ade Ary Syam Indardi, did not want to rush to conclusions regarding this message.

“We found there was red writing on the floor, we are still investigating who wrote it, what color red. “You have to be certain, you can’t make assumptions,” he explained.

Ade Ary also said that his party would carry out laboratory tests regarding this article.

“We will carry out laboratory tests,” he concluded.