In Venezuela we are voting today for a rather particular referendum: citizens are asked if they want to incorporate Guayana Esequiba, a region of Guyana, a small state to the east of Venezuela, into the national territory. Guyana has strongly opposed this referendum and has already said it will not recognize the results. However, the authoritarian Venezuelan government of Nicolás Maduro publicized it with a massive communication campaign made up of videos, photographic exhibitions and public meetings. Venezuela has claimed the Guayana Esequiba as its own for about two centuries, and all these initiatives have been united by a strong nationalist rhetoric: the referendum is considered a propaganda move by Maduro to increase his popularity in view of next year’s elections.

But the Venezuelan government’s claims for Guayana Esequiba also depend greatly on the economic resources that the region possesses: it is no coincidence that this interest had already been renewed in 2015, when one of the largest oil deposits was discovered off the coast of Guayana Esequiba. in the world.

The Guayana Esequiba, or Esequibo Territory, is a very wooded area rich in minerals and other natural resources in which the majority of foreign investments in Guyana are concentrated, which in recent years has also begun to invest heavily in tourism. The area, which is slightly larger than Greece and occupies two-thirds of the country’s territory, has always been one of Guyana’s main sources of income thanks to its deposits of gold and other precious materials. But the recent discovery of a series of oil and gas deposits has given a further boost to the country’s economy, leading it to become a major oil exporter in the world.

The Esequiba Guayana is rich in copper, diamonds, iron, bauxite, aluminium, manganese and uranium, and as mentioned above all in gold: the massive extraction of gold began at the end of the nineteenth century and continues today, mainly from the Omai, one of the largest in the northern area of ​​Latin America. The Omai mine has been one of Guyana’s main sources of income for decades: between 1993 and 2005, at its peak, it produced more than 10 tonnes of gold. A further 4.5 tonnes of gold were also identified in early 2022 in an area known as “Wenot”.

The recently discovered oil fields off the coast of Guyana are located off the Guayana Esequiba, several tens of kilometers from the country’s coast and in an area of ​​26 thousand square kilometers called the Stabroek Block. Despite being formally owned by Guyana, the discovered fields have attracted strong interest from Venezuela, and given a new boost to its claims. Today oil extraction is managed by the US multinational ExxonMobil and Guyana’s reserves have reached around 11 billion barrels, equal to around 0.6 percent of the global total. The discovery has made Guyana, a country of 800,000 people, one of the fastest growing economies in the world: its GDP is expected to grow by 25 percent in 2023, after having done so by 57.8 percent in 2022.

According to the consultancy firm Refinitiv Eikon, in the first quarter of 2023 Guyana exported 338,254 barrels of oil per day, more than triple compared to 2021, and expects to produce 1.2 million barrels per day by 2027: numbers that would make it the third largest oil producer in Latin America after Brazil and Mexico, surpassing Venezuela. Oil exploration in the Stabroek Block has also led to the discovery of significant gas reserves, most of which are in the area not disputed with Venezuela.

In addition to these resources, the Guayana Esequiba is also crossed by a vast network of rivers which not only host a large variety of fish, but also include dozens of waterfalls with drops exceeding 200 metres, which could be used to generate hydroelectric energy. For example, the Potaro River, which is 225 kilometers long, has nine waterfalls, including Kaieteur Falls, five times higher than Niagara Falls, located between the United States and Canada. Although Venezuela also has many waterfalls including the Salto Ángel, the highest waterfall in the world, being able to also use the river network and waterfalls of the Guayana Esequiba would be very useful in the future to produce energy in a more sustainable way and have access to more resources of water in times of drought.