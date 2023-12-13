Suara.com – Some time ago, Maia Estianty uploaded an article about humans who can take away many things from other humans, except faith.

Because of this article, Maia Estianty was accused of not being able to move on from her ex-husband, Ahmad Dhani.

The public also pitied her husband, Irwan Mussry, because Maia Estianty was deemed unable to forget her past with Ahmad Dhani.

“Humans can destroy your career, take your wealth, take your children, your home and your freedom. But one thing cannot be destroyed! Your faith in Allah!” the writing uploaded by Maia Estianty on one of her photos.

Apparently, the writing uploaded by Maia Estianty was a quote from the film Nabi Musa. This writing is what the Prophet Musa said to his followers when fighting with witches.

“Actually, those words were inspired by the movie Nabi Musa. Those were the words of Nabi Musa to his followers,” said Maia Estianty on her YouTube.

Maia Estianty said that the film tells the story of when the followers of the Prophet Moses were made slaves and there was a magician who could have powers similar to those of the Prophet Moses.

This made the followers of the Prophet Musa feel doubtful, because magicians also had powers similar to him.

“At that time, his followers were made slaves and there were magicians too. When the Prophet Musa gave a stick to the Red Sea, it turned into blood. Well, the magician could also turn water into blood,” said Maia Estianty.

For this reason, the Prophet Musa then conveyed to his followers that magicians or Pharaohs could take everything from humans, except faith.

“The Prophet Musa said that Pharaoh could take your land, he could take your house, your food, your treasures, but there is one thing that cannot be destroyed, that is your faith,” Maia explained.

In fact, Maia Estianty showed footage of the film Nabi Musa that she had watched.

Irwan Mussry’s wife is actually surprised by netizens who think she hasn’t moved on from Ahmad Dhani, because she wrote that sentence.

Maia Estianty also feels sorry for netizens who are considered so know-it-all that they feel sorry for Irwan Mussry because they think he hasn’t moved on.