Suara.com – Presidential candidate number 2, Prabowo Subianto, admitted that the gemoy phenomenon attributed to him had increased the enthusiasm of his supporters. Especially among mothers.

Prabowo said that he received a pinch on the cheek because of this gemoy phenomenon.

“Moreover, there is this plump phenomenon. There are mothers who pinch my cheeks, it hurts again. This is democracy, the people want to touch their leaders and I feel happy, I don’t feel old,” said Prabowo in his speech at the Time for Indonesia to Advance at Sentul International. Convention Center (SICC), Sentul, Bogor, Sunday (10/12/2023).

Previously, Prabowo emphasized that his party did not just rely on good survey results. Despite the results of the survey, Prabowo felt enormous support from the people

“We don’t just rely on surveys,” said Prabowo.

Prabowo said he and vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka had visited many areas and many points.

“Mas Gibran and I have visited many areas and points,” said Prabowo.

“And I felt the vibrations of the people and the hopes of the people. I saw their eyes. The enthusiasm in their hands was very strong, especially the mothers, when they held them, they didn’t want to let go,” said Prabowo.