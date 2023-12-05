loading…

The safety of Israeli citizens in 80 countries is increasingly threatened due to Israel’s military war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Citizen safety Israel in 80 countries increasingly threatened by the consequences war in Gaza, Palestine. This is the official list published by the Jewish state’s National Security Council (NSC).

“Since the start of the war, we have identified increasing efforts by Iran and its proxies, including Hamas and Global Jihad factions, to harm Israeli and Jewish targets around the world,” the NSC said in a statement, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post, Tuesday (5/12/ 2023).

“At the same time, there has been a constant and significant increase in incitement, attempted attacks and manifestations of anti-Semitism in many countries,” the NSC statement continued.

“We can’t say don’t go, what we can say is that Israelis should consider where they are going,” added an NSC official.

According to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, there is the potential for unprecedented violence, whether due to terror attempts or rising anti-Semitism and those traveling should take this into account.

More than 80 percent of the new threat alerts reflect an initial spike in danger to Level 1 countries, which “recommends basic precautions, and then to Level 2, where travelers should take “enhanced precautions.”

Britain and Australia are included in the list of 80 countries, as are 17 countries on the European continent such as Germany, France, Sweden and the Netherlands.

Countries with more serious threats such as South Africa, Eritrea, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan were raised to threat level 3, which recommends consideration of essential travel only.

“Travel to Middle Eastern countries as well as countries bordering Iran and some Muslim countries in Asia should be postponed,” the NSC said.