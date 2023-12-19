Come on guys, you can't do this, can you? This beautiful 911 RSR is now completely useless.

When it comes to the most perfect generation of the 911, opinions are divided. The 993 is the last air-cooled 911, the 997 is the perfect 'modern' 911 and the 991 is the best daily. For the undersigned it is the 964 generation.

The proportions, the straight headlights and straight windshield and above all the size. A 911 should be compact, actually. In terms of performance, a 964 is not the fastest, but it is the most fun. In terms of experience, driving characteristics: this is what you want from a 911.

The 964 is currently the target when it comes to restomods. This means that the used market for 964s is thinning out considerably as people want to turn them into something more modern. That is also the case with this beautiful 911 RSR. The 911 Carrera RSR 3.8 is the ultimate 964: 51 units were built. But when you hear the name Everrati, you know something terrible has happened.

Everatti 911 RSR 3.8

It is therefore tragic news to report that this car is fully electric. For a moment we were afraid that a 911 RSR 3.8 had been sacrificed for an EV conversion. But that is not the case. It's just a 964 that they make look like an RSR 3.8.

the engine has been taken out and in its place are two electric motors. Everrati then proceeded carefully when installing the batteries. The weight distribution is identical to a regular 964, so the car still has the same driving characteristics. At least, in terms of handling. The sheer fun of accelerating has now completely disappeared, the 0-100 km/h sprint is over in 3.7 seconds.

Is this bad?

Now the question is: is it bad that Everrati is doing this? In principle you can make EV conversions quite difficult and say you always don't like it. The undersigned adheres to the self-made rule: if the engine is not an important part of the experience, then it is not a problem. You can use a Citroen DS, Mercedes Pagode or Bentley S1 in the same way with an electric motor.

In the case of this Porsche 911 Carrera RSR 3.8, we are of course extremely sceptical, but under the hood was once a regular 3.6 with 250 hp. This car is a sight to behold. Finally: there is apparently a market for it. And are we at Everrati not to comply with that?

This article Beautiful 911 RSR is pure sacrilege, isn't it? first appeared on Ruetir.