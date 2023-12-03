Oliver Bearman is undoubtedly among the drivers on whom there will be the most attention next year, given that he is one of the most interesting prospects currently in Formula 2. In his first season in the category preceding Formula 1, the Englishman was the author of a championship full of ups and downs, but still finished in sixth place in the rankings thanks to some prominent results.

What was missing during the season was certainly consistency, given that on several occasions he demonstrated that he had excellent potential in terms of pure pace, however accompanied by subpar performances and errors that had a negative impact on the standings. After a difficult first weekend in Bahrain, flashes of talent were already seen in the second round in Saudi Arabia, especially in the Feature Race, although on that occasion too a spin eliminated him from the fight for the podium.

A topic that Bearman himself addressed at the end of the season, looking back at his first year in Formula 2: “My first year in Formula 2 was full of ups and downs. The pace was there from the start, in my second weekend I was on the front row, but I didn’t bring the results. In general, however, I am still happy,” said the PREMA driver.

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

Oliver Bearman, PREMA Racing

“There were good moments but also many difficult moments, particularly at the beginning of the year. The first two rounds were very difficult, I made a lot of mistakes and struggled mentally. But also Monaco, it was a really difficult weekend, I felt fast, but I couldn’t do anything in the race after the bad qualifying. Even at Silverstone it was difficult to digest a bad weekend”

It is said that you learn more from difficult moments than from positive ones and the same was also true for Bearman, according to whom the mistakes made during this season allowed him to grow both from a human point of view and as a driver: “I learned a lot about myself as a person and rider. I’ve grown a lot this year. The many difficult moments have affected me more than any weekend in my motorsport career, also because this car was difficult to drive and maximize its potential. So I think this was my most important year from a personal growth point of view, so from a certain point of view I’m grateful that there were some difficult moments that brought me to where I am now.”

“I think I’ve improved in terms of my mental approach to the race weekend and the sessions. At the beginning of the year I was going beyond the limits of the car too often, making too many mistakes and this is something I have improved a lot on. But also from a driving point of view, I improved and learned a lot, considering that we also raced on new tracks at the beginning of the year, I think it was useful.”

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing, 1st position

Alongside the several negative moments there were also several weekends in which Bearman’s star was able to shine, demonstrating all his talent. Undoubtedly the weekend in Baku is one of those in which the best performances arrived, partly due to the double victory, partly because it was a rather unpredictable event: for example, in the Sprint the same Briton took advantage of the mistakes of his rivals on the restart after the Safety Car in the final laps, incredibly going from fifth position to first place, then repeated the following day in the Feature Race. Precisely one of the aspects on which he feels he needs to improve is what allowed him to achieve his first triumph in Formula 2.

However, during the season other successes came, such as the victory in Spain and the one in Monza, home race for both PREMA and Ferrari, given that Bearman is part of the FDA, the Cavallino academy dedicated to young talents: “The weekend in Baku was historic, truly fantastic and special. I don’t think I will be able to repeat it, not even next year in Baku, it was a fantastic weekend where I felt at one with the car and the track layout, also the car handled well and this helped. But winning in Monza in the Feature Race was also nice, in the home race for Prema and Ferrari, it was fantastic.”

After this first year, the goal for 2024 is to reduce the errors that blocked him in his debut season, managing to definitively unlock the potential that has only been seen at times during this championship. A crucial aspect, because alongside him Bearman will have a highly prospective rival like Andrea Kimi Antonelli, which will represent a fundamental test to understand what the future of the Briton will be. This year the young talent from Prema has in fact had the opportunity to ride with the Haas F1 in the free practice sessions dedicated to rookies and in the post-season tests, making good impressions, but it is clear that the top series teams are also looking at the route and the results obtained in the preparatory categories: “I think that, as we enter my second season, the focus will be on finding consistency, because the negative moments were almost too negative. The objective is to reduce the gap between these good and negative moments, I am confident that we can achieve this.”

