If you grew up in the 1990s, you may have watched Beakman’s World, an educational television show hosted by Paul Zaloom. If you became interested in science thanks to the fun and crazy experiments of this American show, then the most recent Xbox Mexico campaign will give you a lot of nostalgia.

This week, the official accounts of Xbox Mexico They published a video where he himself Beakman explains the science behind Forza Motorsport, the acclaimed simulator currently available on the service Xbox Game Pass.

Beakman is back to talk about the science behind Forza Motorsport racing!

Seeing Paul Zaloom once again as the eccentric scientist will be enough to get thousands of people excited, but the icing on the cake is that the Latin dubbing was respected. This means that throughout the entire video we hear the voice of the prestigious actor Juan Alfonso Carralerowho played the character in the original series in our region.

Related video: Xbox’s triumph was Jim Ryan’s defeat

Beakman explains the science of Forza Motorsport

Of course, making a racing simulator is a very complicated task, as it must convey a great feeling of speed and make the cars feel unique. Turn 10 Studios managed to make the latest installment of Forza Motorsport as realistic as possible.

Precisely, Beakman explains in a very simple and entertaining way the various physical concepts that are applied in the racing of the exclusive Xbox and PC video game. In this way, we learned more about the traction that keeps the cars on the track, the suspension system that makes each car special and the aerodynamics which impacts the speed of the cars.

Curious to know how your car performs at full speed in Forza Motorsport?

We brought #Beakman to explain everything you need to know about speeding vehicles. pic.twitter.com/R5GB6iz4by — Xbox México (@XboxMexico) December 6, 2023

“Forza Motorsport is like a virtual laboratory, where each race is an experiment in precision, power and performance,” Beakman commented in the video.

The Xbox Mexico capsule was a great success. Nostalgic fans were happy to see Paul Zaloom again as the scientist, and requested more videos explaining physics and science concepts from other games.

But tell us, were you a fan of Beakman’s World? What do you think about this initiative? Let us read you in the comments.

Click here to read more news related to Forza Motorsport. On the other hand, on this page you will find the latest Xbox news.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Forza Motorsport

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News

Fuente