On the streets, Christmas lights twinkle like stars on a clear night, evoking a feeling of warmth and hope. However, for Ana, a young mother of two little ones, this Christmas brings with it an unexpected worry.

After purchasing what she thought were educational toys through Amazon, she came across substandard products, clearly falsified. This unfortunate incident is not unique, and underscores a growing trend in the world of e-commerce: the proliferation of scams, counterfeits, and fraudulent returns on Amazon.

An Insider report already exposed how scammers are exploiting Amazon Prime to sell counterfeit products. A case of alleged AirPods Pro stood out, offered at a ridiculous price.

Despite the promises of authenticity and the speed of Prime service, what arrived was a very low quality product. This case is an example of how fakes are finding a place in homesdisguised as irresistible bargains.

Con up to 7,000 scams daily in 2022 during the Christmas period —and they are expected to grow—the holiday season is the biggest for cyber scams. According to Ernst & Young figures, the economic impact of these incidents represented only 2% of total sales for the Black Friday campaign alone.

Imagine Ana's excitement when she received the package. The texture of the cardboard under her fingers, the crunchy sound when she opened it, and the glint of expectation in her children's eyes. Suddenly, this excitement quickly turns into disappointment when the toys, with a plastic smell and faded colors, are not what they should be.

Amazon's ghost sellers

It is not the only type of scam. Ghost sellers offer desirable products at discounted prices, but never ship the merchandise. These sellers are especially active in technological and high-demand products.

The deception begins with attractive prices, but the scam materializes when the seller requests contact outside of Amazon and payment by transfer. Once payment is made, The scammer disappears with the money, and the buyer is left without the product.

Surprisingly, many of these ghost sellers are actually hacked legal seller accounts. Cybercriminals take control and list fake products, taking advantage of the good reviews accumulated by the legitimate seller.

Fraudulent returns on Amazon: a growing dilemma

And beyond the fakesfraudulent returns are emerging as a serious challenge. In some cases, scammers return items other than those purchased, exploiting Amazon's returns policy.

As could have been the case of a Reddit forum who, after investing 1,000 euros in a carefully selected MSI laptop, found a surprise that exceeded all his expectations due to a shipping error.

In this case, the lucky buyer had chosen a model that fit his desires and budget. However, the surprise was monumental when, upon receiving the package, he realized that he had received a device valued at 5,000 euros, instead of the model he had ordered.

after the scareverified that the error was from Amazon and everything went well, but it could have gone very wrong. Erroneous returns are, in addition to an error, an entire criminal ecosystem, which not only causes economic losses, but also undermines trust in the electronic commerce system. And it can mean prison sentences.

Taking a package that does not belong to you is considered an illegal act and is classified as misappropriation according to the Penal Code. Penalties for this type of conduct may vary depending on the value of the item in question. In some cases, these sanctions may include prison sentences of up to 6 months. You have to be careful.

Organized groups of fake returns on Amazon

In this sense, Amazon reported losses of 655,000 euros due to returns fraud orchestrated by a group of cybercriminals called ARG that set up a complex system of false returns.

This group operated on platforms such as Reddit and Telegram, offering fraudulent refund services in exchange for commissions. They used sophisticated tactics such as doctored labels and third-party scanning services to simulate fake returns.

They would then sell the items on second-hand platforms such as eBay or get fake reviews. Amazon simply has too many returns.

Amazon against fraud and how you can protect your gifts

The world's leading parcel delivery company has responded to these practices by deploying significant resources. In 2022, the company invested more than $1.2 billion and employed more than 15,000 people to protect its store from counterfeits and fraud.

Additionally, Amazon's Counterfeit Crimes Unit has cracked down on dishonest sellers and removed millions of counterfeit products. However, the fight continues.

To avoid falling into these traps, it is essential for consumers to be alert. Carefully reading descriptions, checking reviews and, when in doubt, opting for trusted sellers are key practices, and above all, make payments only within the Amazon platform.

If a buyer falls for the scam, the first thing to do is contact Amazon. Although the company is not responsible for external transactions, they usually respond and refund money in cases of internal scams. Also be careful with products that arrive free or are not what was ordered.

Ana's story serves as a somber reminder of the importance of vigilance this holiday season. As Amazon continues its battle against fraudsters, the onus also falls on consumers to protect themselves. An informed consumer is a protected consumer, and this Christmas, that protection is more vital than ever.