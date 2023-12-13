The firmware update for Xbox Series X|S has not fixed this issue in Baldur's Gate III, which is causing some players to lose their game save data.

Xbox players did not receive Baldur's Gate 3 at launch. Neither with its arrival on PC (Steam/GOG), nor with its appearance on PS5 (in September), but at least it has been launched before the end of the year.

In this way, the newly named GOTY 2023 is available on Xbox Series X|S, which is a huge joy. Although, yes, it is inevitable to remember that it could reach Game Pass much earlier.

Everything seemed to be going well, until some players have lost their saved games in the RPG from Larian Studios. Surprisingly, it appears to be a bug exclusive to the Xbox version.

Last Monday, we told you that the new version of the Series X and Series S firmware solved this problem… or, at least, it was what they expected in the Microsoft offices.

Nothing could be further from the truth. The error still exists, and at this time Xbox collaborates with Larian Studios to find an effective solution.

How to avoid data loss in Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox

There is a workaround, which seems to be working. We also remind you that the first update for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Microsoft consoles it is now available.

The check Xbox Support de Twitter/X has revealed an alternative solution, which has to do with how to close Baldur's Gate 3 on Xbox consoles.

Although it is not the definitive solution, some players claim that With this method you can avoid the loss of saved data. The origin of the error is unknown.

''Xbox is aware of an issue that may cause players to lose saved progress in Baldur's Gate 3. We are working to resolve this issue as soon as possible.''

What does this solution consist of? Follow these steps every time you close the game on Xbox:

Save your game and exit to the Baldur's Gate 3 start menu. Press the Xbox button on your controller, and select the Quit Game option (you can also use Quick Resume). Now, go into the console's power options, and turn it off from there (or from the quick menu). Do not disconnect your Xbox console from the electrical power once you have turned it off.

Apparently, if you unplug your Xbox console from power, you may lose your save data in Baldur's Gate III. By avoiding this you will save yourself from this annoying errorwhich will soon have a definitive solution.

Baldur's Gate 3 has been available since last week on Xbox Series X|S. You can also play it on Windows, Steam (and Steam Deck), ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and PS5. If you have any problems with this version, you can leave your comments in this official Microsoft link.