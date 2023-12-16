As technology has evolved, the Tax Agency has incorporated new monitoring and control methods with which to ensure the legality of all the movements of its citizens. While it is true that in most cases, to make a money transfer we do not have to give any explanation to anyone, beyond having to enter our data and those of the recipient in our banking application, the reality is not always the same simple. Especially if we are going to move large amounts of money. A situation very similar to what we would have to face if, instead of making a transfer, it was a bank deposit.

All of this is included in Law 10/2010, of April 28, which allows the identification of any suspicious movement that may have as its objective both possible money laundering and even the financing of a terrorist act. We tell you some of the most interesting details about it.

The maximum amount without explanation

Currently, banking entities are required to inform the Tax Agency when certain movements have been carried out that are duly identified. In the case of cash deposits, the maximum amount that we can deposit without having to give explanations is 3000 euros. Once this amount is exceeded, at the time of making the deposit we will have to provide some type of justification in a document that the bank itself will provide us. This situation is quite common if, for example, we change bank and want to physically move the money.

Just because the bank informs the Tax Agency does not mean that we will automatically receive a notification from the Treasury. For example, a simple movement from one entity to another is justified by itself and we will not have any problem explaining it, even if we are asked for such justification.

Some other information of interest

In addition to the amount mentioned previously, there is also many other data that is of interest. For example, in Spain the cash payment limit is 1000 euros. Above this amount, it must be made via bank transfer or, if possible, by card. Always depending on the characteristics of the transaction in question.

Another aspect that causes some controversy is what is related to the 500 euro bills. Although it is true that they are considered legal tender, they stopped being issued in April 2019. The objective is to reduce, on the one hand, high-value cash operations. And, on the other hand, avoid savings in B. Its use is so closely monitored that if we want to deposit it in the bank, our entity will inform the Treasury and they may ask us about the origin of the note in question. If it is legal, there should be no problem once we provide all the information you request.

In the event that we make recurring income of similar amounts, we could also be exposed to our data reaching the Tax Agency for a possible investigation in this regard. While in the case of financial transfers, the threshold is raised to 10,000 euros without having to give any explanations.