Suara.com – Former Governor of North Sumatra (North Sumatra), Edy Rahmayadi explained the reason he is now part of the Anies Baswedan and Muhaimin Iskandar (AMIN) National Team.

In fact, during the North Sumatra gubernatorial election, one of the parties that supported Edy was the Gerindra Party. This party is the political party led by Prabowo Subianto.

“For the sake of the same nation we love, I have a different view, I want to lead this republic with shidiq, amanat, thablig and fathonah,” said Edy when met at the Persulukan Thariqat Naqsyabandiyah Jabal Qubis Islamic Boarding School, Deli Serdang, North Sumatra (North Sumatra), Sunday (3/12/2023).

Presidential candidate (Capres) number one, Anies Baswedan during his campaign in Medan. (Suara.com/Rakha)

Even so, Edy admitted that he still has emotional closeness to presidential candidate number 2.

When asked about Prabowo’s offer to join the Timses ranks, Edy was reluctant to respond.

“Emotionally, I am Prabowo, my former boss. Emotionally, the person who gave the party the boat for me to become governor was Pak Prabowo,” said Edy.

“That’s a secret, it can’t be like that,” said Edy.

Edy targets to win AMIN’s vote in North Sumatra by up to 75 percent.

“God willing, I have prayed, I am working,” he said.

For your information, Edy was appointed as Chair of the North Sumatra AMIN Campaign Team.