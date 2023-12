He especially received many votes in Overijssel. 587 people voted for him there. He received 122 votes in Enschede, 57 in Hengelo, 52 in Dinkelland, 42 in Haaksbergen, 37 in Almelo and 34 in Losser. In the Arnhem electoral district, which includes the Achterhoek, 128 people voted for Rekers. However, he did not receive any votes in the province of Zeeland and on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.