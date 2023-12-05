It seems that Bayonetta 3 fans who want more content are in luck. Nintendo is offering them to us in the form of an article.

We have a compilation with the Astral Chain Easter Eggs in the title.

The Easter Eggs are presented as signs located in Shibuya, such as the jewelry brand “Ilyndho” and the hamburger restaurant “Larger Burger” present in Astral Chain. Mention is also made of the presence of Lappy, the canine mascot, whose statue can be attacked to obtain halos, although it will never be destroyed. The possibility of parallel universes and a shared timeline between both games is suggested, although whether this is true or just a fun wink remains up to speculation until an official announcement from Platinum.

In this game, show off your might, shoot with gusto, and defeat the bad guys with incredible style in Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch! Join Bayonetta in this ultra-frantic action game, and take on a mysterious evil force using his iconic guns and a host of new demonic techniques.

Reality as we know it is threatened by the homunculi, biological weapons created by man. This army of invaders does not belong to either Inferno or Paradiso, and Bayonetta will have to stop them no matter what. Help her with her task!

¿Es the first time that you deal with arcane arts? Do not hurry! Choose between easy, normal and extreme difficulty modes, or equip the Immortal Puppet accessory to automatically defend yourself and execute graceful combos with the press of a single button. Plus, you’ll be able to practice your spellbinding techniques and imprint attacks in the dojo.

On the other hand, you may find the action a bit… subida de tono. Activate Angel Mode to tone down the bolder elements of Bayonetta 3, such as modifying certain wardrobe options, making certain violent action scenes more discreet, and more.

