It seems that Bayonetta 3 fans who have not yet purchased the game are in luck. They are currently offering it to us at a huge discount.

We have this offer coming from the European and American Nintendo Switch eShop. We can buy the game for €39.99 until December 3, 2023 instead of the €59.99 it normally costs. It’s a bargain that you can check out here. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is just as discounted until the same date.

If you were looking for this game, this is the time, without a doubt. In this game, show off your might, shoot with gusto, and defeat the bad guys with incredible style in Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch! Join Bayonetta in this ultra-frantic action game, and take on a mysterious evil force using his iconic guns and a host of new demonic techniques.

Reality as we know it is threatened by the homunculi, biological weapons created by man. This army of invaders does not belong to either Inferno or Paradiso, and Bayonetta will have to stop them no matter what. Help her with her task!

¿Es the first time that you deal with arcane arts? Do not hurry! Choose between easy, normal and extreme difficulty modes, or equip the Immortal Puppet accessory to automatically defend yourself and execute graceful combos with the press of a single button. Plus, you’ll be able to practice your spellbinding techniques and imprint attacks in the dojo.

On the other hand, you may find the action a bit… subida de tono. Activate Angel Mode to tone down the bolder elements of Bayonetta 3, such as modifying certain wardrobe options, making certain violent action scenes more discreet, and more.

What do you think about it? You have our complete coverage of the game here.

