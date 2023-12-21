JA Bayona and Pedro Almodóvar could be eligible for an Oscar in 2024: the finalists have been announced in several categories with The Snow Society and Strange Way of Life.

The Hollywood Academy today announced the finalists of some categories in the next gala of the Oscar Awards, which will be held on March 10. Today the finalists in 10 categories (techniques, shorts and documentaries).

There is good news for the Spanish representatives. The Snow Society JA Bayonachosen as representative of Spain this year, has made the cut along with 14 other films, of which 5 will be nominated.

On the other hand, Pedro Almodovartwo-time winner of the statuette (out of five nominations) could receive a sixth nomination for his medium-length film Extraña Forma de Vida.

You can see all the films shortlisted in 10 Oscar categories here.

Strange Way of Life, in its English title (it is filmed in English with Ethan Hawke and Pedro Pascal) also makes the cut in the Best Fiction Short Film category (there are 15 finalists in total).

Curiously, the short film (or medium-length film, due to its duration of 31 minutes with credits) has not been nominated for the Goya Awards.

The Snow Society can aspire for up to 4 Oscar Awards

One of the movies of the season, The Snow Society by Juan Antonio Bayona, has made the cut in the category of Best International Filmsomething that did not happen last year, where the Spanish Academy sent Alcarràs.

But it is not the only category in which it can compete: The Snow Society has also been shortlisted in three other categories: Best Special Effects, Best Score by Michael Giacchino and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

The Snow Society is emerging as one of the favorites in this race for international awards, and after its nomination for the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awardshis Oscar nomination is almost guaranteed (especially with Netflix behind).

Of course, it has a lot of competition, especially with The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom) and The Taste of Things (France). The British film in particular has been nominated for Best Film – Drama at the Golden Globes (in addition to Best Foreign Language Film), which automatically gives it more possibilities than Bayonne, at least in those awards.

At the Oscars it is lucky that another of the favorites for Best Picture in general, Anatomy of a fall (France) cannot be nominated for Best International Film, since the film selected by the French academy was The Taste of Things.

The same thing happens with Godzilla Minus One: Japan decided to send Perfect Days as a representative for the Oscars and it cannot be nominated for Best International Film… something that would have been historic and not at all strange (it has been nominated at the Critics Choice for Best Film Non-English Speaking).

Of course, Godzilla Minus One can still be nominated for Best Special Effects, along with The Snow Societyaspiring (at least) to 4 Oscar Awardsof Juan Antonio Bayona.