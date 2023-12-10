Suara.com – Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen extended their dominance at the top of the German League standings on Sunday (10/12/2023), after drawing 1-1 at VfB Stuttgart’s home ground, MHPArena.

Leverkusen is now at the top with a collection of 36 points, four points ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, Stuttgart is in third place with 31 points, according to the official German League page as published by Antara.

The team nicknamed Die Schwarzroten (The red and black) is also still the only team unbeaten in the league this season, with a collection of 11 wins from the 14 matches they have played.

Stuttgart dominated most of the early stages of the match. They forced goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky to make a number of brilliant saves, and Edmond Tapsoba had to struggle to block on the goal line.

Hradecky especially performed very well. He first blocked Deniz Undav’s shot with a save down the left, and then stuck out his leg to stop Serhou Guirassy in a one-on-one situation.

Leverkusen remains dangerous when counter-attacking. Amine Adli’s shot hit the crossbar, before Victor Boniface fired a shot that went off target.

However, Stuttgart deserved to take the lead when they finally managed to score a goal before halftime, precisely in the 40th minute

Josha Vagnoman dismantled the Leverkusen defense by sprinting into the penalty box from the right side, before passing the ball to the unmarked Chris Fuehrich to easily break into the visitors’ goal.

Alonso’s troops immediately responded after the second half started. Entering the 47th minute, Florian Wirtz scored with a brilliant first kick after receiving Viktor Boniface’s pass from the left wing.

The equalizer fired up Leverkusen, who had the better chances in the second half.

List of players:

VfB Stuttgart: Alexander Nubel, Josha Vagnoman, Waldemar Anton, Dan Zagadou, Maximilian, Enzo Millot, Angelo Stiller, Atakan Karazor, Chris Fuhrich, Deniz Undav, Serhou Guirassy

Coach: Sebastian Hoeness

Bayer Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky, Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Jeremie Frimpong, Granit Xhaka, Exequiel Palacios, Alex Grimaldo, Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Victor Boniface

Coach: Xabi Alonso