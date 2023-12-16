Suara.com – PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto views the incident of removing billboards for the Ganjar-Mahfud presidential candidates in Banten as a form of concern. He alluded to parties who had targeted winning the 2024 presidential election in one round.

“If we look at the massive removal of Pak GM (Ganjar-Mahfud) billboards, it shows concern and also that there is a target of winning 1 round which is being tried to be imposed in so many ways, including intimidation,” said Hasto at the PDIP DPP Building, Jakarta, Saturday (16/ 12/2023).

He said these efforts would not dampen the enthusiasm of Ganjar-Mahfud supporters.

“When students, journalists and pro-democracy figures are intimidated, the power of the people emerges to stand with Mr. GM,” said Hasto.

“So the removal of billboards as part of intimidation will not dampen all the steps taken by the political parties supporting GM and volunteers. Everyone moves with the people,” he stressed.

On the other hand, regarding the removal, PDIP has also reported it to the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu).

“We also reported it to Bawaslu, so that this matter could be taken into account, as part of the function of monitoring an honest and fair election,” he stressed.

Dozens of Billboards Removed

Previously, the Ganjar-Mahfud National Winning Team (TPN) revealed that there had been an alleged action of removing billboards or banners with pictures of Ganjar-Mahfud in the Banten area. The billboards and banners were said to have suddenly disappeared even though they had been installed.

TPN Ganjar-Mahfud Legal Director, Ronny Talapessy, said that approximately 70 billboards were allegedly removed and missing.

“Yes, we received information yesterday that there were banners, 70 banners to welcome Mr. Mahfud to Banten, put up at noon, but at 3 am they were gone,” Ronny in Jakarta, quoted Thursday (14/12/2023).

“So 70 banners to welcome Mr. Mahfud, where the banners contained photos of Mr. Ganjar and Mr. Mahfud, were lost,” he continued.

He said that his party admitted that they were surprised by this. Moreover, I'm wondering about the perpetrator of the takedown.

“We are wondering who could do this, in the morning and with 70 banners at the same time,” he said.