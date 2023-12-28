Suara.com – The Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) highlighted the distribution stages of election logistics which were deemed to lack supervision from the General Election Commission (KPU).

Bawaslu Chairman Rahmat Bagja admitted that he received a report that there was a logistics delivery without supervision.

“There was one report that the KPU logistics delivery had no supervision at all, only one driver then left the truck to look for the address of the KPU warehouse,” said Bagja at the Bawaslu Office, Central Jakarta, Thursday (28/12/2023).

However, Bagja was reluctant to reveal the area where the incident occurred. He only said that it happened around Jakarta.

“So, even though it's not the logistics of the ballot paper, it indicates that there will be problems if KPU friends are not open and don't contact local security forces to then oversee the distribution of KPU logistics and TPS friends' logistics,” said Bagja.

He also emphasized to the KPU the need to pay attention to logistics storage warehouses, especially in areas that are considered prone to flooding.

“We are afraid that, for example, there will be a flood and then there will be damage and so on. “It would be appropriate for KPU friends to then inform the logistics distribution delivery schedule to Bawaslu, the local KPU, and also the security forces to oversee it,” said Bagja.

“I'm sure our police friends are very open to helping oversee the distribution of KPU logistics,” he stressed.