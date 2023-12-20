Japan never stops giving us surprises. Although we turn to his literary classics, which we should already have more than accepted in our canon, his themes and resources are a inexhaustible source of new avenues and formulas that do not seem to run out. And it is clearer than ever with the two books that we have brought to 'Laberinto de papel', the fantasy literature podcast that we do at Xataka in collaboration with Ediciones Minotauro.

To dissect these two books we have Alvaro Arbonésour usual expert on Asian culture, with whom we delve, on the one hand, into 'Japan Sinks’ by Sakyo Komatsu, a vision of a near and possible future in which the country sinks into the sea and that traumatized the entire nation back in 1973. And on the other hand, ‘Battle Royale’by Koushun Takami, and its well-known story of a group of schoolchildren who are forced to face each other in a bloody free-for-all from which only one of them can survive.

In Japan Sinks we are told, with absolutely meticulous scientific precision, how a geographer expert in earthquakes has to investigate what appear to be earthquake warnings that then turn into tremendous earth movements, tsunamis, and almost an apocalypse. Komatsu, a true science fiction classic from his country. uses a methodical and precise style for a novel that serves as both an essay of anticipation and a portrait of the end of the world.

On a very different wavelength is 'Battle Royale', which we all know from the movie that was filmed just a year after the book appeared due to its enormous success. However, Takami did not have an easy time seeing it edited, due to the extreme violence of his story. Literally dozens of schoolboys blowing their brains out in a story that stands out for the variety of its characters and for the powerful satire of Japanese society that it proposes.

