Batman must face his worst enemy and it is an incredibly improved version of himself.

One of the contingency plans could have triggered one of the most brutal forms of Batman in recent years. This has paved the way for the development a much more sinister Dark Knight. After months of fighting, Bruce Wayne finally manages to free himself from his backup character, Batman. Zur-En-Arrh. Despite this, the disturbing alter ego is not going anywhere as a new update is turning Zur-En-Arrh into a new version of Batman.

The comic Batman #140which comes from the creative minds of Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jiménez, Bruce Wayne is trapped inside his own mind, while Zur-En-Arrh takes control of the body of Batman to fight the Joker. As Batman struggles to regain control of himself, Zur-En-Arrh He beats the Joker mercilessly, even breaking his back, reminiscent of some of the most iconic scenes in which the Gotham bat has starred.

After a difficult experience, Batman wakes up in his own body. From the shadows, Zur-En-Arrh tricks Bruce Wayne telling him that he had to preventively activate what is known as the Terminus Project. Bruce is horrified when Zur-En-Arrh emerges and reveals that he has transferred his consciousness into Failsafe’s robotic body, the other ultimate contingency of Bruceto become the definitive version of the Dark Knight.

Batman created the Batman persona of Zur-En-Arrh to be a Batman who operated without the consciousness or sensitivity of Bruce Wayne. Zur-En-Arrh’s main objective was to take over his mission when Bruce Wayne I just couldn’t. However, this alternate personality also helped develop another contingency for Bruce: a robot called Failsafe as part of a protocol to end Batman in case he ever took his life. Failsafe is a terrifying opponent, but the Failsafe version is much worse. Batman of Zur-En-Arrh.

Now, Zur-En-Arrh’s mind is found in Failsafe’s body, so the new Batman may have what it takes to retire Bruce Wayne permanently. Not even Batman could resist the skill of Failsafe or the mind games of Zur-En-Arrh. Now that they have become one being, it is unlikely that Batman will be able to stop his new enemy in the future. DC Universe.

The comic Batman #140 It is now available.

