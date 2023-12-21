The Dark Knight's ultimate device is revealed in the Batman: Off-World story.

Bruce Wayne takes charge of protecting Gotham as Batman

Batman is a DC hero well known for the enormous number of devices that help him fight crime in the city of Gotham. The best known is possibly his car, known as the Batmobile, which has been adapted into many media other than comics. The reality is that no matter what situation Batman finds himself in, he always has a device that will help you succeed. However, one of the first pieces of equipment that was essential in converting the Dark Knight into the incredible hero he is today. A surprise that fans were not expecting at all.

The most important device for Batman's training is revealed in the comic book story. Batman has left his home for the first timeEarth, to face numerous alien species he has never seen before. Batman He trained for years to fight against humans, but his tactics and techniques do not work against these new life forms, but Batman always has a plan to be able to escape unscathed.

As it was later revealed, Batman He had himself kidnapped because he wanted to so he could study these new alien threats, something he is doing thanks to Punch Bot. The robot is programmed to train alien warriors and can replicate the fighting styles and vulnerabilities of any type of enemy. This is what made Batman the most capable hand-to-hand fighter found in any universe.

Batman He is one of the best trained fighters on the planet. For many years, Batman spent his life training with numerous people to be the best version of himself. We now know that much of the training was done thanks to very effective training machines like the Punch Bot.

Batman wasn't kidnapped by just any alien: now he is a prisoner of Captain Synn y War Storm. Synn leads a group of interstellar mercenaries who are forced to fight in his name. They gain their abilities using Punch Bots, the technology Batman is here to use. Many tools, vehicles and machines help Batman on his mission to protect Gotham from harm, but it turns out that Punch Bot was one of the most essential devices for your story, since it is the reason why he can now wipe out non-humans. combatants with such ease.

The history of Off-World has established Captain Synn as the final test of Batman's new fighting skills. This story offers a fascinating look at how Batman went from a vigilante who took on enemies linked to Gotham's crime to villains beyond the known universe. He can do all this thanks to a machine that fans have just learned about.

The comic Batman: Off-World #2 It is now available.

