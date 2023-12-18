The co-CEO and co-president of the DC Universe speaks out about the possibility of seeing new titles.

The latest Batman: Arkham was a virtual reality game

Warner Bros. Games met with Batman: Arkham Asylum a renowned game saga based on one of the best-known superheroes in history. Started in 2009, its developer continued the dark story of Bruce Wayne with Batman: Arkham City two years later, with spin-offs such as Batman: Arkham Origins made by other studios and the closing of the trilogy with the outstanding Batman: Arkham Knight .

However, since Batman: Arkham VR, no new titles in the saga have been published, which will be completed in 2024 with a new one within its universe: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Rocksteady's first title almost ten years later will pick up the story of Batman: Arkham Knight five years after the end of the game, although This would only be the beginning of the continuation of his universe.

According to the film director James Gunnnow co-CEO and co-president of the DC Universe, The Arkhamverse will not end after the Suicide Squad game. “No way! Personally I can't wait for the game and I hope more. “I'm a fan!” he responded to a user of the threads social network.

In fact, the director of films like The Suicide Squad or Guardians of the Galaxy, there are no plans for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League to be the end of the Arkhamverse, something that has been reiterated to another user of the social network. In this way, the universe established by Batman: Arkham Asylum could be continued with other games starring different DC characters, just as is happening now.

Without going any further, Gunn already anticipated in his appointment as co-executive director and co-president of DCU his plans to create new games that would be connected to a new cinematic universe. However, neither this Suicide Squad nor the future Wonder Woman game have confirmed this connectivity.

The connection with Batman: Arkham

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with narrative elements from the Batman: Arkham saga, although at the moment it has not been confirmed to what extent this connection will be deepened. On the other hand, it is confirmed that the game that will come to PS5, Xbox Series and PC will have no plot relationship with any of the Suicide Squad films of the past, although it does have cosmetic costumes from them.

