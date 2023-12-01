Batman: Arkham Trilogythe collector dedicated to the production of Rocksteady Studios, lands today on Nintendo Switch with the three main chapters of the series (absent Blackgate and Batman Arkham Origins). This is a collector’s item that contains Batman Arkham Asylum, Batman Arkham City and Batman Arkham Knight.

Additionally, the collection includes a new Batman skin inspired by the 2022 Warner Bros. Pictures film The Batman, available today exclusively in Batman: Arkham Knight on Nintendo Switch and December 15 in Batman: Arkham Knight on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

