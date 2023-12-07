Today there is more news about Batman: Arkham Trilogy for Switch. It seems that the game has an undoubtedly great wink.

After some first impressions that called it unacceptable, we now have a nicer detail. Kevin Conroyknown for voicing Batman since 1992, died in November 2022 at the age of 66 after a battle with cancer, confirmed by his agent.

His loss has been deeply felt by the acting community and Batman fans around the world. Conroy played the Dark Knight in the Batman: Arkham video game trilogy. Now, in Batman: Arkham Asylum, after the credits, a moving piece of art was included to honor his legacy, paying a moving tribute to his contribution to the role of Batman.

Here you can see it:

On the website we commented a while ago about the delay of the game. It had been shared that it would be released on October 13, 2023 but it was finally released on December 1st on console. Remember that this collection includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City and Batman: Arkham Knight along with all the DLC. However, the physical edition requires us to download apart from Arkham City and Arkham Knight. After knowing the download sizes, we received a comparison with Wii U and other consoles and another with PlayStation 5.

In this Batman: Arkham Trilogy adventure, we will be the great protector of Gotham City in the acclaimed trilogy of Rocksteady games, which will come to Nintendo Switch in a single pack with all downloadable content included. The clashes of Batman: Arkham Asylum transform into a devastating conspiracy against the prisoners in Batman: Arkham City, and culminate in the ultimate showdown for the future of Gotham in Batman: Arkham Knight. Players will fight through the streets and take flight between the buildings of Gotham City in the definitive and most complete Batman experience.

