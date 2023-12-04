A war has broken out in Gotham, and Batman and the Joker are at the center of the conflict.

The war in Gotham

In Batman #139 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jiménez, Tomeu Morey and Clayton Cowles, follows the conflict between the most popular superhero in the DC Universe and the Joker. At this time, Batman works alone and monitors the situation in Gotham via police radio. It could be said that the character has returned to have a much more limited role, which takes us to a stage similar to that of her early years.

Similarly, The Joker no longer has so many resources and neither does he have henchmen. This is due to his recent confrontation with the other version of Joker, and the mission of Catwoman to protect Gotham from crime, which caused the villain to run out of criminals to use. Although it may seem like a bad thing, the situation Batman finds himself in is actually positive for Gotham. Since neither of them have as many resources, the confrontations they may have would be much more personal and thus, the damage they cause to the city is less.

How did Batman and the Joker get into that situation?

Before the events of the Gotham War, Batman was separated from his team over differences in their views on ending crime. This conflict made the bat decide to take care of the villains himself, without any help, something that had not happened for many years.

Regarding the Joker, we have a similar situation. The villain had to face an impostor of his, causing him to lose all of his contacts and not having control of a large team of criminals. It’s still possible that the Joker will manage to get some of his old gang back from him, but The villain is nowhere near what he was..

Now that neither of them has so many resources, they must think carefully about how to act in each of their confrontations. In fact, his last fight takes place in a secluded placeso the civilians affected by said battle are few if we compare this amount with the wounded from their previous fights.

Fortunately, the supposed Gotham War did not escalate, and the plan for the city to become a battlefield failed. Furthermore, the experiment confirmed that The state in which Batman and the Joker are is beneficial for the city. However, we don’t know how long this situation will last for both of them, and how they will deal with it.