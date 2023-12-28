The character of Batman is a legend among superheroes, but sometimes he takes crime-fighting to the limit. What is the worst version of him in the movies?

If you have ever wondered Which Batman has killed the most people in movies?, keep reading. This interests you, I assure you. Among the different incarnations of Bat-Man on film, the version played by Ben Affleck is the one that has killed the most people.

In films like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the Dark Knight was shown using lethal force in various scenes, from showdowns to Batmobile chases, using weaponry and explosions to take out thugs. This Gotham Bat also broke the rule by using a gun during a sequence called “Nightmare” in the DCEU.

Compared to others Batman live action, Ben Affleck's stands out for its lethality. Other versions played by actors such as Robert Pattinson, George Clooney, Adam West, Val Kilmer, Christian Bale and Michael Keaton, although some had moments where the moral line was blurred, generally maintained Bruce Wayne's fundamental rule of not killing, with exceptions. punctual in their stories. However, none reached the number of deaths of Ben Affleck's version.

Why doesn't Bat Man kill his enemies?

Batman, despite his personal suffering and the chaos wreaked by his enemies, firmly adheres to one moral code: the prohibition of the intentional taking of life. This decision is rooted in a deep respect for human life and the unwavering belief that justice cannot be based on revenge.

The trauma of losing his parents to a criminal shaped Batman's philosophy. Through his crusade, he seeks to redeem Gotham, not just punish evildoers. He understands that by giving in to the temptation of execution, he becomes what he hates: a perpetuator of violence without justice.

The Joker personifies this moral dilemma. His chaotic nature challenges the limits of morality. However, for Batman, every life has value, even the Joker's. The Caped Crusader maintains that killing the Joker would be a surrender to despair, an acceptance that the only solution is to eliminate the problem rather than confront it.

Beyond personal integrity, non-killing reinforces the connection between Batman and his followers. He represents the possibility of redemption, of overcoming darkness without falling into it. His determination to stand firm on his principles inspires others to believe in a world where even the darkest can find the light.

By refraining from killing, Batman defies expectations and demonstrates that true strength lies in control and containment, not destruction. This approach, while challenging and often painful, sets the stage for a hero who not only fights crime but also seeks to uplift morality and humanity in a city steeped in shadow.

