It is August 25, 1996 and the Italian Super Cup final between Fiorentina and Milan is being played at San Siro, the Argentine scores the winning goal and shouts his love for his wife into the camera

There are loves that have a date imprinted on them, as if it were a signature. It doesn't matter whether it's an engagement, a wedding, the birth of a child or another event. What matters is that, from that moment, the protagonist couple enters the collective memory and will never leave it again. In this case we have to rewind the memory tape to August 25, 1996. A Sunday at the end of summer. Italy is still dozing under the umbrellas, politicians repeat the usual tired promises, Gianfranco Fini argues with Silvio Berlusconi, in Venice we are preparing for the Film Festival which will have guests Robert De Niro and Nicole Kidman, the magistrates evaluate the truthfulness of the declarations of yet another mafia turncoat, the economy is going so-so (and where is the news?) and in the autumn there will be the inevitable blow. Reasons to smile? Few. There is one, however. The Italian Super Cup final is played at San Siro. Challenge between the new Milan entrusted to Oscar Washington Tabarez and Claudio Ranieri's Fiorentina. Thirty thousand spectators. Leading Fiorentina on the San Siro lawn is Gabriel Omar Batistuta, symbol and captain of the team. The Argentine opens the ball with the goal to make it 1-0, pushes his teammates to resist after the Rossoneri equalizer scored by Savicevic and, seven minutes from the end, kicks a divine free kick that goes past AC Milan goalkeeper Sebastiano Rossi and gives the victory to Viola.