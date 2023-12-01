The defender worked on the pitch at Appiano Gentile, but not with his teammates: the staff is determined not to risk it, barring any surprises from training the day before

Matteo Nava

December 1st – 4.24pm – MILAN

Alessandro Bastoni’s goal is probably Inter-Udinese on Saturday 9 December: for the trip to Naples the hopes of being called up are not zero, but extremely low. In the morning training the defender actually worked on the field, in Appiano Gentile, but still following a personalized program separate from the rest of the group. The final decision will be made on Saturday after finishing the day before, but the impression is that the staff does not want to risk a relapse for one of the key players in the squad: even with hypothetical group training, bringing the 24-year-old to Diego Armando Maradona could be a gamble.

In front of Sommer

—

In defence, therefore, Simone Inzaghi’s choices continue to be obligatory: Matteo Darmian will return to his position on the right, opposite Francesco Acerbi and alongside Stefan De Vrij, with Yann Aurel Bisseck taking a seat on the bench after the fluctuating performance in the Champions League at Benfica. Obviously Benjamin Pavard remains among the unavailable, but he is responding well to the rehabilitation program and aims to be available again in two or three weeks: Inter-Lecce on 23 December is a realistic deadline, perhaps already for the previous match there are possibilities of seeing the French international available to the coach again.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

Training

—

We have already said about the defense, obviously with the return of Yann Sommer between the posts after Emil Audero’s cameo in Lisbon. All Wednesday’s rotations suggest a lineup against Napoli characterized by the so-called starters: Denzel Dumfries (fully recovered) and Federico Dimarco on the wing, Nicolò Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the middle plus the usual Marcus Thuram and Lautaro Martinez up front. Another bench in the championship, therefore, for Davide Frattesi. The day before, the team will train at midday at Pinetina and then leave for Naples in the late afternoon, probably without Bastoni.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED