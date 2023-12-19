In order to stop the price increase of a package of 24 basic products, self-service storesamong other private companies, agreed with the federal government to maintain the Package Against Inflation and High Costs (Pacic) for one more semester.

The head of the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco), David Aguilar Romero, assured that representatives of the National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores and Walmart Group, ““They reiterated their commitment to keep the basket of 24 products below 1,039 pesos.”

He stated that “in the last 15 weeks the prices of the basic basket have maintained stabilityeven downwards and we have found several supermarkets that are offering it for below 800 pesos.

The president of the Business Coordinating Council (CCE), Francisco Cervantes, explained that they seek to maintain the Pacic for one more semester so that the 24 products in the basket do not go up, because this helps mitigate inflation.

He said that “we have been with the Pacic for almost a year and a half and it has been renewed almost automatically.”

Inflation has dropped after the implementation of the Pacic, they say

Cervantes commented that when Pacic began inflation was at 8.7% and After the launch, the indicator dropped to 4.3%.

“We have to be very attentive so that there are no rising inflationary peaks, We hope it does not rise beyond 4%,” Cervantes explained.

The business sector will maintain its efforts to not raise the prices of products that make up the basic basket such as tuna, sugar, black beans, self-service tortillas, white eggs, toilet soap, milk, bread, potatoes, pasta for soup, toilet paper, sardines, among others.

“This unity agreement was concluded between the government and the private initiative, in which the companies voluntarily agreed not to transfer all the increase in costs to the prices of 24 products, and then the list was extended. Because the fact that there are no longer gasoline subsidies impacts prices,” he explained.

Pacic began on May 6, 2022, including a basic basket of 24 products; andIn October 2022, the Opening Agreement Against Inflation and Scarcity (Apecic) was launched and in January 2023 a decree was published by which the list of products was expanded.

*Stay up to date with the news, join our WhatsApp channel here: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaAf9Pu9hXF1EJ561i03

MV

Themes

basic basket Profeco Increase in basic products

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions