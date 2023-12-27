The Zwolle city council announced on November 20 that a complete fireworks ban will apply in the city from next year. This means that fireworks will no longer be allowed to be lit in Zwolle during New Year's Eve from 2024 to 2025. “In January I will sit down with someone from the municipality of Zwolle to talk about this,” says Bas Potjes of De Vuurwekbaron. “We also receive questions from customers about this. We say to the Zwolle residents who come here that we will continue to sell. But they are of course pro-fireworks. I therefore cannot properly gauge the sentiment as a whole. It is true that we have customers from all over the region.”