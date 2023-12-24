The actor asked for a “closed set” to film one of the most unpleasant scenes in Emmerald Fennell's film.

It has already arrived on Amazon Prime Video and just as it has done in all the festivals where it has premiered so far this year, Saltburn has equally impressed and displeased everyone who has already seen it, especially for certain somewhat unpleasant scenes. Like for example, the one in the cemetery, which its protagonist, Barry Keoghan, improvised.

(SPOILERS de Saltburn) If you have not seen the Emerald Fennell movie, it is best not to read this news, but if you are already one of those who has been trapped by the magic of Saltburn, you surely remember the scene in which Oliver has sex with the grave of Felix in the rain. A moment that was not written in the director's original script.

“For the tomb scene, I said to Emerald, 'Can I have a closed set? I'd like to try something'. It wasn't written like that in the script, but I wanted to see what could happen in a scenario like that. I wanted to be fuzzy and let my body guide me. I was looking for a new level of obsession. Raise it a level. It's a little sad because Oliver doesn't know what to do. He's a lost boy and he doesn't know what he's looking for.”

Keoghan himself explained in an interview with Variety in which he also hHe recognized that the scene in which he drinks the water from the bathtub that Felix was in before was not so unpleasant either. in the script. In fact, he added the moment where he sucks the water, “it's a disgusting scene, and when you see it you realize that this boy has another level of obsession.”

“I'm going to challenge myself”

Despite the many unpleasant scenes in Saltburn, one of the most complicated to film for Barry Keoghan was the one in which his character dances naked all over the house. “When I read that scene I said to myself, 'I'm going to teach more here than I'm used to but I want to commit to my character and challenge myself.'

“I'll do anything that moves the story forward and here's a creative reason. I'm not going to do anything just to surprise you. So when they told me about this scene, I immediately started doing it because it makes sense with Oliver's character,” says the actor from Saltburn, now available on Amazon Prime Video.