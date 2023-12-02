The Argentine is on loan from Juve: “I immediately understood that we would do well and the coach has clear ideas”

The final four minutes of the first match against Napoli were enough for Enzo Barrenechea to take over Frosinone. Since then he has always been a starter, promoted by Eusebio Di Francesco as the driving force of the team due to his modern playing style which combines breaking ability and game construction. “I came here with the aim of playing as much as possible and saving us – says the twenty-two-year-old Juventus owner who grew up in Newell’s Old Boys, the same club as Messi –. I’m very happy with how both things are going.”