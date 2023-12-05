Last June 24, an unauthorized procession of motorbikes and scooters accompanied the coffin of Christian di Gioia, a 27-year-old who died following a motorbike accident. The organizers of the blockade have been identified, here are the consequences

December 5, 2023

Last summer a meeting took place in Bari unauthorized procession who accompanied the coffin of Christian Di Gioia through the streets of the Apulian city. Di Gioia, at just 27 years old, on June 24th, was the victim of a fatal accident in the Japigia neighborhood of Bari while he was riding his motorbike.

At the time of the transport of Christian’s coffin a real procession was organized where some individuals they blocked motorists and the drivers of some buses. The procession also passed under the Bari prison to pay homage to some inmates and followed a section of the road in the opposite direction.

Organizers busted



The investigations conducted by the Flying Squad, led by the manager Philip Portuguesewere based on images acquired both by the mobile police present on site and by the systems video surveillance of the city. Thanks to this evidence, the investigators reconstructed the route of the procession, which started from the parish of the Resurrection of Japigia and ended at the cemetery, with a passage against traffic in front of the Bari prison.

They were as many as 11 le people to whom the Flying Squad has notified residence obligations in the municipality of Bari. Now they will not be able to leave their homes from 8pm to 7am and will have to report to the judicial police. The involved are Cesare Marino, Carmela Tagliaferro, Domenico Lepenne, Gaetano Maltarino, Lorenzo Moretti, Cosimo Damiano Angerame, Nicola Romano, Michele Luciani, Francesco Anaclerio, Antonio Natangeli. According to what was declared by the Corriere, most of them have criminal records and their closeness to the Parisi-Palermiti clan is not excluded. These individuals were considered the “forerunners” and “lookouts” of the unauthorized march and were accused of roadblock competitionwith the aggravating circumstance of article 7: that is, having facilitated a mafia clan.

The threats to the hearse driver



After the news of the accident spread on social media a real crusade against the police broke out since they are considered responsible for the death of Chirstian Di Gioia. During the investigation, the driver of the hearse was also interviewed and questioned he claimed that he was forced to follow certain directions: “When the coffin was placed in the wagon, three people approached me and said to me now if you don’t do what we say, you’ll get a good load, I’ll put you in big’s place and I’ll take your car” he put in the minutes the driver.

Despite these very serious threats the man was unable to recognize any of the people that they would have forced him and therefore it was not possible to proceed against them.

Some of the scooters – 4 to be exact – that were used to carry out the various roadblocks were confiscated, while the fifth scooter had already been sold.