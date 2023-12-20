The Nerazzurri midfielder is the first born in 1997 to cross the finish line in the Italian championship. He knows how to win, even in blue, he knows how to contribute in a thousand ways. And above all, he knows how to command

You watch Nicolò Barella play and you almost forget that he is only 26 years old. Not that he is a particularly precocious age in football – especially not outside Italy – but, when the Inter midfielder performs, the impression is that he has always been at a high level. And, in fact, he is.