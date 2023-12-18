Yeah right. 400K for a bare carbon fiber Beetle. Then you must be crazy, or is this car worth it?

Nowadays you can no longer distinguish yourself with a normal Porsche. Logical, because they are more popular than ever. Nowadays, a 911 sells better in the Netherlands than cars such as a Renault Scénic, Honda Civic, Toyota Prius and Nissan Leaf. Yes, in our cold little country these cars sold LESS well than a Porsche 911! In fact, the 911 sells better than the Macan, Panamera and 718 combined.

So yes, if you want to look a bit unique, you can opt for a special PTS color. Well, special, they take another spray can and charge 10 grand for it. We can't blame Porsche for that, the market apparently wants this. Apparently there is a market for it and we are the ones not to comply with it?

Bare carbon fiber Beetle

What you can also do is choose an older 911. With an old Porsche 911 you are not a showman, but a connoisseur. Then you will encounter a few imperfections and miss things from a modern 911, but then you will have a nicer car.

At KAMM they do things a little differently than usual. This tuner from Hungary deals with the Porsche 912, not so much a 911. At Kamm they like to make old Porsches as light as possible. In this case it was very successful. The car you see in the images weighs only 699 kg. That is such a specific number that you are actually sure that it will always exceed 700 kg, but that is still a low weight.

400.000 euro

Admittedly, a Porsche 912 is not very heavy in itself (around 1,000 kg). The entire body is made of carbon and the interior is more bare than a standard Porsche 911. The engine is a 2.0 four-cylinder boxer engine, without a turbo. In this case it produces 170 hp.

The only disadvantage of the KAMM 912c is the price. This carbon fiber Beetle costs 4 tons in euros and that is before taxes. The price of a donor 912 is included. If you have one in the shed, it will save you around 40,000 euros, depending on the condition.

This article Bare carbon fiber Beetle costs 400 grand first appeared on Ruetir.