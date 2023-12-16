The most famous doll in the world, Barbie, has finally had its film version that has taken years to make.

After more than six decades of dominance in the doll world, the legendary Barbie finally ventured into film in her first live-action film. But why has it taken so long for this film project to materialize? With a market that has generated multimillion-dollar profits for the brand, the delay seems like an unknown. While franchises like Transformers or GI Joe have triumphed on the big screen, the long-awaited Barbie movie has faced a journey full of obstacles.

Since 2009, there has been talk of bringing Barbie into live action, initially with Universal Pictures. However, the project never took off. Sony took over in 2015, initially setting its release for June 2017. Academy Award winner Diablo Cody (Juno – 2007) was hired to write the script, but this attempt fell through.

The project took 14 years to become a reality.

Comedian Amy Schumer took over in 2016, pitching a script featuring Barbie, played by herself. However, after four months, Schumer abandoned the project, citing creative differences and scheduling conflicts. Although Sony considered Anne Hathaway for the role, the release date was pushed back to May 2020.

The rights to the film finally fell into the hands of Warner Bros., which has made the long-awaited dream of bringing Barbie to the movies come true. The film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, has arrived in theaters in July 2023, clearing up the uncertainty around this long-awaited adaptation.

The result has been a complete success, since it has raised more than 1,441 million dollars. Plus, he can win a ton of awards, so it's clear that he has become the sensation of 2023.

