We cannot know if 'Barbie' will go down in cinema history, but it has significantly marked a turning point for post-pandemic exhibition. Allied in an unexpected and spontaneous way (these things are the kind that are not born in offices) with 'Oppenheimer' to form the most unusual double program of recent times, 'Barbie' has made balances between innocent satire, ultra-commercial product and fan phenomenon to sweep the box office.

Now it comes to HBO Max as a big bet from Warner Discovery's streaming platform for this Christmas and in anticipation of whatever Universal wants to do with 'Oppenheimer' (which, possibly, can only be seen during these weeks in digital rental). Without a doubt, it will become a welcome boost for a platform that in recent times cannot boast the number of continuous releases (but with less impact than 'Barbie', it is clear) that characterize platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ or Prime Video .

Having the 'Barbie' phenomenon back within our reach will be great for us to reconsider all its records: $1.44 billion in revenue, most successful film of 2023, highest-grossing film in the history of Warner Bros. and also directed by a woman, and a thunderous 14th place among the highest-grossing films in history. Was it a big deal or has it been a phenomenon that has gotten out of hand?

Since its premiere, the intelligent feminist perspective that 'Barbie' exemplified has been questioned: are we facing a sophisticated joke, an intelligent look at the renewed relationships between men and women or a Machiavellian commercial operation on the part of Mattel? Here we have our opinion, but the truth is that it matters little: you already have it streaming, so you can watch it (or re-watch it) to corroborate yours.

Header: Warner

In Xataka | How Barbie is helping space exploration with one of its greatest challenges: dealing with lunar dust

In Xataka | The best movies of 2023 so far and the most anticipated ones to come