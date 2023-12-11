Oppenheimer y Barbie

The films Barbie and Oppenheimer have the most nominations at the Golden Globe Awards.

Barbie and Oppenheimer were released on the same day and competed at the box office, becoming two brutal successes. Since the adaptation of the famous doll raised more than 1,440 million dollars and the life of the scientist who created the atomic bomb reached the figure of 951 million dollars.

Now, they have revealed the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards and they have obtained 8 each. In some categories they don’t match but in others they do. So we have another big battle ahead of us.

Golden Globe Award nominations:

Golden Globe Awards

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

The Bear (FX)Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)Abbott Elementary (ABC)Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)Barry (HBO)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage — Dream ScenarioTimothée Chalamet — WonkaMatt Damon — AirPaul Giamatti — The HoldoversJoaquin Phoenix — Beau Is AfraidJeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Drama Motion Picture

Lily Gladstone — Killers of the Flower MoonCarey Mulligan – MaestroSandra Hüller – Anatomy of a FallAnnette Bening — NyadGreta Lee — Past LivesCailee Spaeny — Priscilla

Best movie, musical or comedy

Barbie (Warner Bros.)Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)American Fiction (MGM)The Holdovers (Focus Features)May December (Netflix)Air (Amazon MGM Studios)Best Motion Picture, DramaOppenheimer (Universal Pictures)Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)Maestro (Netflix)Past Lives (A24)The Zone of Interest (A24)Anatomy of a Fall (Neon)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox, SuccessionPedro Pascal, The Last of UsKieran Culkin, SuccessionJeremy Strong, SuccessionGary Oldman, Slow HorsesDominic West, The Crown

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie Made for Television

BeefLessons in ChemistryDaisy Jones & the SixAll the Light We Cannot See”Fellow TravelersFargo

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The BearNatasha Lyonne, Poker FaceQuinta Brunson, Abbott ElementaryRachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. MaiselSelena Gomez, Only Murders in the BuildingElle Fanning, The Great

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor ThingsMargot Robbie, BarbieNatalie Portman, May DecemberFantasia Barrino, The Color Purple”Alma Pöysti, Fallen LeavesJennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, OppenheimerRobbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower MoonMica Levi, The Zone of InterestDaniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseJerskin Fendrix, Poor ThingsJoe Hisaishi, The Boy and the Heron

Best film in a language other than English

Anatomy of a Fall (France)The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)Society of the Snow (Spain)Fallen Leaves (Finland)Past Lives (United States)Io capitano (Italy)

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Television Series

Matthew Macfadyen, SuccessionJames Marsden, Jury DutyEbon Moss-Bachrach, The BearBilly Cruddup, The Morning ShowAlexander Skarsgård, SuccessionAlan Ruck, Succession

Best Original Song – Movie

What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and Finneas (from “Barbie”)Dance the Night by Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt (from “Barbie”)Addicted to Romance by Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa (from “She Came to Me”)Road to Freedom by Lenny Kravitz (from “Rustin”)Peaches by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker (from “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”)I’m Just Ken by Andrew Wyatt and Mark Ronson (from “Barbie”)

Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Television Series

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the BuildingHannah Waddingham, Ted LassoElizabeth Debicki, The CrownChristina Ricci, YellowjacketsAbby Elliott, The BearJ. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or Television Movie

Brie Larson, Lessons in ChemistryAli Wong, BeefRiley Keough, Daisy Jones & the SixElizabeth Olsen, Love and DeathJuno Temple, FargoRachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Best animated film

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-VerseThe Boy and the HeronElementalThe Super Mario Bros. MovieWishSuzume

Best performance by a supporting actor in any film

Ryan Gosling, BarbieRobert DeNiro, Killers of the Flower MoonRobert Downey Jr., OppenheimerCharles Melton, May DecemberWilliam Dafoe, Poor Things

Best Screenplay – Film

Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, BarbieTony McNamara, Poor ThingsCeline Song, Past LivesChristopher Nolan, OppenheimerEric Roth and Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower MoonJustine Triet and Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The BearJason Sudeikis, Ted LassoBill Hader, BarryJason Segel, ShrinkingSteve Martin, Only Murders in the BuildingMartin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries, Anthology Series or Movie Made for Television

Steven Yeun, BeefMatt Bomer, Fellow TravelersSam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the SixDavid Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass ReevesJon Hamm, FargoWoody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Sarah Snook, SuccessionBella Ramsey, The Last of UsHelen Mirren, 1923Keri Russell, The DiplomatEmma Stone, The CurseImelda Staunton, The Crown

Best Director – Film

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower MoonChristopher Nolan, OppenheimerGreta Gerwig, BarbieYorgos Lanthimos, Poor ThingsBradley Cooper, MaestroCeline Song, Past Lives

Best Television Series – Drama

SuccessionThe Last of UsThe CrownThe Morning ShowThe Diplomat1923

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Emily Blunt, OppenheimerDa’Vine Joy Randolph, The HoldoversDanielle Brooks, The Color PurpleJulianne Moore, May DecemberJodie Foster, NyadRosamund Pike, Saltburn

Cinematic and box office achievement

Barbie (Warner Bros.)Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Disney)John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate Films)Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Universal Pictures)Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (AMC Theatres)

Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy or Television

Ricky Gervais — Ricky Gervais: ArmageddonTrevor Noah — Trevor Noah: Where Was IChris Rock — Chris Rock: Selective OutrageAmy Schumer — Amy Schumer: Emergency ContactSarah Silverman — Sarah Silverman: Someone You LoveWanda Sykes — Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer

