The streaming platform will have the successful film in just ten days.

Barbie heads to HBO Max

After becoming Warner Bros.’s highest-grossing film, surpassing Harry Potter itself, the Barbie It only had to be released on a streaming platform after it reaches paid platforms and physical format. Now, HBO Max announces that he will receive the successful film next December 10that is, in just ten days.

In the film, Barbie (Margot Robbie) lives an ideal life in Barbieland, where everything is perfect, with chupi parties full of music and color, and every day is the best day. Of course Barbie asks herself some questions, quite uncomfortable issues that do not fit with the idyllic world in which she and the other Barbies live. When Barbie realizes that she is able to place her heels on the ground, and have flat feet, she will decide to wear shoes without heels and travel to the real world. Her partner Ken (Ryan Gosling) will go with her, together they will discover what the world is really like.

The great HBO Max offer

HBO Max is the streaming platform that brings together series and movies from Warner Bros., HBO, Max, DC, Cartoon Network and much more. Your monthly subscription is priced at €9.99, although The annual payment of €69.99 represents a saving of 41%, being much more recommended to enjoy 12 months of varied content. After Game of Thrones, the platform has released other great titles such as House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, Euphoria or The White Lotus. When it comes to movies, HBO Max receives theatrical releases just a few weeks later.

For now, HBO Max allows you to access the same account on three devices at the same timeallowing you to share an account with at least two other people.

