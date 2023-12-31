loading…

Gazans detained by Israel often carry out various types of torture. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Three Palestinian brothers captured by Israel in the Gaza Strip said they and their fellow detainees were beaten, stripped to their underwear, burned with cigarettes, and subjected to other forms of abuse during detention.

Sobhi Yaseen, his brother Sady and Ibrahim were among dozens of Palestinian men sheltering in a school in Rafah in southern Gaza who spoke to Reuters about their treatment at the hands of Israeli soldiers.

Reuters could not independently confirm their report, which was consistent with the descriptions of more than 20 other former detainees who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Israel Defense Forces spokesperson's office said in a written response that the Israeli military operated “to dismantle Hamas' military capabilities” and rescue hostages captured by the Palestinian militant group.

Detainees are treated in accordance with international law, and are often asked to surrender clothing to ensure they are not carrying weapons or explosives, the office said.

The Yaseen brothers said they had been taken from their home in the north of the enclave, separated from their families and held for up to two weeks in an unknown location including barracks or a military camp.

Sobhi said he and his brothers were detained in early December after the Israeli military surrounded the area where they lived and worked as day laborers in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City.

He said four people beat him after he was unable to climb into the truck due to a leg injury he suffered before his arrest, and he was then taken to an open area where his captors “smoked and put out cigarettes on our backs, spraying sand. and doused us, pissed on us.”

His brothers, Sady and Ibrahim, provided similar accounts of abuse by Israeli soldiers. Reuters could not independently confirm their report.

Israel launched its attack on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for a surprise cross-border attack by Hamas militants on October 7 that Israel said left 1,200 people dead. More than 21,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks, according to authorities in the Hamas-controlled territory.